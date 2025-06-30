Raised Right: Bhuvan Bam launches new fast fashion Label under Youthiapa

Bhuvan Bam has always believed that what you wear should say something about who you are. Today, he’s introducing Raised Right, a new fast fashion label under Youthiapa, his homegrown merchandise venture that started back in 2017. The idea is simple: clothes that are comfortable, versatile, and unapologetically real, just like the people wearing them.

“Raised Right isn’t about chasing trends,” Bhuvan shared. “It’s about celebrating everyday decency, being a good friend, showing up when it counts, and holding your ground. I wanted to build something that felt true to our generation, where style and substance actually go together.”

The debut collection features oversized tees, co-ord sets, cargos, and classic denims, all unisex and designed to move with you. With a nod to utility and inclusivity, Raised Right aims to make fashion feel personal again.

The launch comes at an exciting moment in Bhuvan’s journey, just a few months after he joined Peppy For All as co-founder, signaling his ambitions beyond content creation. With Raised Right, Bhuvan now joins a new wave of creator-entrepreneurs like Ranbir Kapoor’s ARKS, Ranveer Singh’s Superyou, and Deepika Padukone’s 82°E, who are blending culture, commerce, and authenticity on their own terms.

“This one’s close to my heart,” Bhuvan added. “If you’ve ever felt like you were raised right, even in small ways, this brand is for you.”