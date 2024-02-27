Raisinghani vs Raisinghani: Eklavya Sood immerses in South Bombay culture, handpicks perfume for his character, Harsh Nokewal

In the latest episodes of Raisinghani vs Raisinghani, brand new entrant Eklavya Sood mesmerized the audiences with his portrayal of the enigmatic Harsh Nokewal. As the character unfolds in the new episodes Monday to Wednesday on Sony LIV at 8 pm, let’s delve into the refined preparation that shaped his persona.

Actor Eklavya Sood, who had called his character a whirlwind of energy, now reveals the process involved in bringing the character to life. Sood shared, “Every character has a different process of playing it. For this role, I delved into the depths of the character by immersing myself in the script, creating a detailed backstory, and understanding the nuances of his body language. The writers were incredibly supportive as I sent them long emails, discussing, and cracking the character. Backstory, for me, is the cornerstone—it’s the psyche of the character, the ‘why’ behind every action.”

To explore the character’s insights, language, and mannerisms Eklavya went on to the streets of South Bombay and described the experience, “As I strolled through the lively streets, I engaged with different people, observing their body language to capture the free-flowing essence of my character. Interacting with South Bombay kids added another layer, allowing me to enhance the nuances of how Harsh Nokewal walks and stands in the unfolding narrative.” His commitment didn’t stop there, Eklavya Sood went beyond his scripts, considering even the finer details like the fragrance his character would wear. “Even the choice of the character’s perfume became a part of the preparation, a sensory trigger to instantly connect with who Harsh is. It’s these meticulous details that breathe life into a character, making the process not just a job, but a captivating journey of discovery and transformation on set.” Sood explained.

Raisinghani vs Raisinghani weaves the lives of these legal professionals, probing the intricacies of moral dilemmas and the challenge of choosing the right path over the easy one. Along with Eklavya Sood, the show features Jennifer Winget, Reem Shaikh, and Karan Wahi in prominent roles.