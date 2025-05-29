Raj Kundra becomes the highest-paid actor to grace Karan Johar’s reality show Traitors

Karan Johar’s upcoming reality show Traitors has been generating significant buzz since its announcement. The show is the Indian adaptation of De Verraders, a Dutch reality series that took the world by storm. While several renowned personalities are reported to be part of the show, Raj Kundra’s confirmed participation has taken the spotlight and for good reason! He is also the highest-paid actor on Traitors, he carry’s a lot of mystery around him which makes for good television and this is his first reality TV show.

Joining him on the show are other popular names, including Karan Kundrra, Jasmin Bhasin, Apoorva Mukhija, Uorfi Javed, Raftaar, Maheep Kapoor, Sufi Motiwala, Elvish Yadav, and others. Rumours also hint at the presence of Harsh Gujral, Mukesh Chhabra, Jannat Zubair, Purav Jha, and more.

Traitors is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2025, with new episodes dropping every Thursday at 8 PM.

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra is also making significant strides in the Indian film space by venturing into Punjabi cinema. His debut Punjabi film, Mehar, is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Rakesh Mehta and features him in a distinct role in a story that explores themes of love, friendship, and life. Scheduled for a theatrical release on September 5, 2025, Mehar marks just the beginning Kundra has two more Punjabi films in the pipeline. While details remain under wraps, audiences are eagerly awaiting to see what he brings to the screen next.