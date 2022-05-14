Raja Kumari releases her EP HBIC

Grammy-nominated Raja Kumari ups her game by going independent with the release of her EP HBIC (Head Bitch In Charge) which comprises empowering and inspiring songs. The EP is a collection of high-on concept songs born from her creative and musical prowess. It includes five power-packed songs including Manifest, On ft. KR$NA, HBIC, The Don ft. Shah Rule, and Made In India ft. Madhuri Dixit Nene is an anthem for Indians that’s garnering tremendous love from listeners.

Each song from the EP celebrates facets of the Hip Hop queen’s seven-year-long journey from her debut to her establishment of the music label Godmother Records. Raja Kumari has spared no effort in shaping HBIC as a rich experience with inspiring themes and sonic and aesthetic appeal.

The title track of the EP is an anthem for independent, fearless and confident women. Her song ‘Manifest’ touches upon her experience of willing dreams into reality. ‘Made In India’ is an inspiring tribute to her Indian roots. ‘On’ is outperforming all the other records; it features KR$NA who is the most feared MC in Desi Hip Hop with a strong underground following. Don marks the queen’s second collaboration with Shah Rule. This collab is all about flexing and celebrating one’s individuality.

Raja Kumari says, “Every artist must take the liberty of reintroducing themselves with their art. That’s what HBIC is for me. The release of this EP feels like a new beginning. I’m happy to present art that is themed on things that have inspired me. Sincerity in the art can only come from being fearless and that’s the goal – losing inhibitions with every song and becoming one with the art.”

HBIC is now available on all streaming platforms.