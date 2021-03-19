Rajat Barmecha relates to his character Tarun Prabhu in Hey Prabhu! 2, says adulting is tough

You may not realize it, but there are several different techniques that actors use to make their characters come alive. In Rajat Barmecha’s case, it’s drawing inspiration from your own experiences!

Amidst heightened anticipation, MX Original Series Hey Prabhu returns to the digital screen for its second season that sees Rajat Barmecha reprising his role as the uber cool and social media savvy Tarun Prabhu. He’s upbeat, self-expressive and is perpetually online and connected to the world at all times, but his #LifeKeLoche remain the same as that of any other young adult today. Office lafdas, love complications, parental issues, and moving out for the first time – Tarun Prabhu is back, only this time with 10X problems! And Rajat Barmecha says he’s been through it all as well!

Talking about how he drew from his own experiences, Rajat Barmecha says, “Every generation presents its own challenges and, clearly, millennials are no different. We’ve all heard our parents say, humne toh kabhi aise gul nahi khilaaye or you come across peers who brag about their escapades with their partners and all you do is listen. Adulting is tough – problems with work, family, love, and roommates is a phase we all go through at some point in life. And I think it’s ok to mess up, that’s what teaches you the most important lessons.”

Rajat Barmecha is supported by an ensemble cast starring Parul Gulati, Achint Kaur, Jasmeet Singh Bhatia, Sonyaa Ayodhya, Pryanca Talukdar, Rituraj Singh, Grusha Kapoor, Dev Dutt, Ashish Bhatia, Raj Bhansali and Neha Panda in this light-hearted web series.

All episodes of MX Original Series Hey Prabhu 2 will stream for FREE, starting 26th March – only on MX Player.