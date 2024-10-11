Rajkummar Rao and Joseph Gordon-Levitt come together for a conversation on cinema

In what promises to be a meeting of two of the finest actors of our time, Rajkummar Rao and Joseph Gordon-Levitt will come together for an exclusive conversation at the IFP Festival in Mumbai. Both performers have consistently captivated audiences with their versatility, charm, and depth, and their exchange is bound to offer a rare glimpse into the minds of two legends who have made their mark on global cinema.

Rajkummar Rao, known for his ability to transform into any role with finesse and authenticity, has established himself as one of the most respected and talented actors in Indian cinema. Whether portraying intense, complex characters or delivering performances brimming with subtlety and emotion, Rajkummar’s range is unmatched. Meanwhile, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, a Hollywood heavyweight, has mesmerized audiences with a career that spans everything from indie hits to blockbuster favorites, effortlessly navigating between genres and styles.

Audience can expect an insightful exchange about their craft, storytelling, and the unique yet surprisingly similar experiences they’ve had working in different industries. With both actors bringing their sharp wit, passion for cinema, this conversation promises to be a must-watch.