Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer quirky family drama Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa goes on floors soon

Produced by T-Series, Balaji Telefilms and Wakaoo Films in association with Thinkink picturez, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, is touted to be a pure masala entertainer set in the swinging 90s.

Get ready to embark on a 90’s rollercoaster ride of laughter and drama as T-Series Films and Wakaoo Films in association with Thinkink picturez proudly announce their upcoming production, ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ (VVKWWV). The film, directed by the talented Raaj Shaandilyaa, promises to be a hilarious cinematic experience bringing the 90’s tadka back. Starring the incredibly versatile Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, this family entertainment is all set to captivate audiences with its unique story.

The collaboration between industry giants Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Shobha Kapoor & Ektaa R Kapoor, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde & Rajesh Bahl, Raaj Shaandilyaa & Vimal Lahoti has set the stage for a film that is sure to leave a lasting impression.

Earlier today, the makers also unveiled an intriguing poster with the initials of the film’s title, ‘VVKWWV’ teasing the audience and leaving them guessing the title. Furthermore, revealing the quirky title of the film.

The film also marks the first ever on-screen pairing of Rajkummar Rao with the talented Triptii Dimri, whose previous individual performances have garnered them a dedicated fan base.

