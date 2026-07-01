Rajkummar Rao sets a rare Bollywood record with seven biopics

With his upcoming films Dada, where he plays cricket legend Sourav Ganguly, and Prahaar, in which he essays the role of celebrated public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, Rajkummar becomes the only contemporary Bollywood actor to have portrayed seven real-life characters on screen.

What’s interesting is that this has never seemed like a conscious strategy. Over the years, his filmography has naturally grown into one that’s filled with stories inspired by extraordinary people from completely different walks of life.

Often counted among the most accomplished actors of his generation, Rajkummar has built a career defined by range, with each real-life character adding another layer to his filmography.

It all began with Shahid, where he portrayed lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi in a performance that earned him the National Award. He then stepped into the shoes of Subhas Chandra Bose in Bose: Dead/Alive, followed by one of his most challenging performances as Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh in Omerta.

More recently, he brought entrepreneur Srikanth Bolla to life in Srikanth, and now adds Sourav Ganguly and Ujjwal Nikam to that growing list. He is also gearing up for Raftaar, a film inspired by the rise and fall of BYJU’S. While not being positioned as an official biopic, the film is rooted in one of India’s biggest startup stories.

At a time when actors often become synonymous with a particular genre or screen image, Rajkummar has quietly built a career where some of his most memorable performances have come from portraying people audiences already know. Lawyers, freedom fighters, entrepreneurs, athletes and public figures, each role has demanded a completely different approach.

Seven biographical portrayals is a rare milestone in itself, and one that makes Rajkummar Rao stand out in today’s Bollywood. Without making a spectacle of it, he has become the industry’s go-to actor for stories inspired by real lives.