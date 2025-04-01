Rajkummar Rao’s award streak: 9 wins in under six months for a standout year in film

In less than six months, Rajkummar Rao has cemented his position as one of the most celebrated actors of the year, securing over nine awards for his performances across multiple films. From the gripping biopic Srikanth to the charming Mr. & Mrs. Mahi and the record-breaking Stree 2, Rao’s versatility has been at the forefront, earning him widespread recognition.

His latest wins include back-to-back Best Actor awards for Stree 2, further reinforcing his ability to master diverse roles with ease. Whether it’s portraying real-life figures or bringing supernatural comedy to life, his dedication to storytelling continues to resonate with audiences and critics alike.

As the accolades keep rolling in, Rajkummar Rao’s remarkable run is a testament to his consistency and impact in the industry—one that shows no signs of slowing down.