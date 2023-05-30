Rajkummar Rao’s Citylights clocks nine

Rajkummar Rao has carved a niche for himself with his body of promising performances back to back. From Omerta, to Bheed to Badhaai Do, there’s no character Rajkummar Rao hasn’t tried his hands on. City lights, a film ahead of its time completes nine years today. The film is truth wrapped in a nutshell. The film is directed by Hansal Mehta. This actor director duo has given the audience some of the best on-screen stories to remember. This duo also shares a great bond offline.

For the unversed, the film also marked Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s collaboration on-screen. The audiences highly appreciated and loved their performances. However, behind the scenes, off-camera romance brewed in real life and the couple adjourned the journey to their forever and also tied the knot on November 15th 2021. Patralekhaa is also best known for her works in films and TV series such as Forbidden Love, Love Games, Badnaam Gali and more.

City lights is a story that revolves around how a common man arrives in the city of dreams Mumbai to make it big and the challenges and hurdles that try every bit to crush him and put him down. The film released in 350 screens and was also nominated for BAFTA Awards. This film is one of the best performances of Rajkummar and also recieved wide critical acclaim from a wider audience.

On the professional front, Rajkumar Rao will be seen next in Stree 2, Guns and Gulaabs, Mr and Mrs Mahi, Srikanth Bolla Biopic. The actor also recently turned host at the prestigious awards night held in Dubai with Farah Khan. He made the audiences entertain to the fullest with punch lines, one liners and quirky self.