Rajpal Yadav applauded for his phenomenal choice of projects

Actor Rajpal Yadav who is soon to complete half a century in the film industry has never failed to entertain us with his nuanced performances in the Hindi film industry. The actor who’s currently in news for Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is now also set to impress his fans with an all-new look in his upcoming film, Ardh.

Rajpal Yadav, who’s also the only consistent character between Bhool Bhulaiyaa 1 and 2 has been part of projects that have gone down in history as the most entertaining lot of all! The actor who’s been in the industry for half a century is now all geared up to be seen in an interesting new avatar.

Also marking actress Rubina Dilaik’s film debut, the movie Ardh will see Rajpal Yadav in an all-new, never-seen-before look. The actor will be playing an aspiring actor who dresses up as a transgender to survive in the city of dreams, Mumbai. It seems like Rajpal Yadav is now determined to rise back again with roles that aren’t just comedy centric but that actually make a huge impact in the film space.

Impressed by his phenomenal performance in the trailer of Ardh, his fans took to the internet to praise the actor and his incredible choices of roles. In an unfortunate phase where Hindi films are said to be facing a doom, its safe to say that Yadav is taking it upon himself to resurrect the industry one project at a time!