Rajshri Deshpande starrer short film Gudgudi to screen at the Odense International Film Festival, Denmark

Among the 148 films selected for competition, ‘Gudgudi’ proudly stands as the sole representative of Indian cinema. After delivering praise-worthy performances in web series like The Fame Game and Trial By Fire, celebrated actress Rajshri Deshpande is all set to enthrall the audience with another intriguing story with her latest short film, titled Gudgudi, at the prestigious 47th Odense International Film Festival this August. The film is directed by the renowned filmmaker Abhiroop Basu.

It is interesting to know that while most of the films that are based on the Gujarat riot of 2002 highlighted communal disharmony, this is the first film of its kind that explores the story from a women’s perspective and how the brutality of women has no mercy in the socio-cultural context

Set against the harrowing backdrop of the riots, ‘Gudgudi’ explores themes of survival and resilience through the lens of a mother-daughter duo.

Director Abhiroop Basu, who earlier made short films like ‘Meal’, ‘Laali’ and ‘Rhino Charge’ with Adil Hussain and Pankaj Tripathi and Geetanjali Kulkarni, respectively, started to research the subject of the Gujarat riot when many shocking incidents were unveiled through the process, which compelled him to make the short.

Talking about the film, Abhiroop said, “During my research about the Riots of 2002, I came across this shocking news report that said more than 150 Hindu women were also raped and murdered. This led me to a moment of reckoning: Women don’t have any religion. They are just flesh. And this became the very lens through which I wanted to revisit the riots and share this incredible true story.”

His approach to telling this story struck a chord with Rajshri Deshpande. Reflecting on her decision to support the project, the actress noted, “I liked Abhiroop’s point of view, that he got rid of all the unnecessary noise and decided to focus on a human story of survival against all odds. The fact that he chose to tell it from a woman’s perspective about the Riots makes it fresh, urgent, and all the more relevant today.”

Rajshri Deshpande’s compelling drama ‘Gudgudi’ is all set to make waves across the globe with a screening at the 47th Odense International Film Festival (OFF) in Denmark. This festival, renowned for its Oscar and European Film Awards qualifying status, received a record-breaking 4,200 submissions from 40 countries this year. Among the 148 films selected for competition, ‘Gudgudi’ proudly stands as the sole representative of Indian cinema.

‘Gudgudi’ features a talented cast including Akash Sinha, Chetan Sharma, Kuldeep Sareen, and Shayree Sarkar. The short film promises to deliver a powerful narrative of human endurance and spirit

The film will be screened at OFF on the 27th, 29th, and 31st of August, offering audiences a poignant and timely reflection on the impact of violence on women and the resilience required to survive.

As ‘Gudgudi’ garners international acclaim, its screening at OFF marks another significant milestone in its journey, resonating with audiences and critics alike with its heartfelt storytelling and powerful performances.