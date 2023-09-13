Rajveer Deol and Paloma starrer Dono directed by Avnish Barjatya to have a grand song launch for Agg Lagdi in Pune

With Dono heading closer to its release, the buzz for the film is only getting strong. The Rajveer Deol and Paloma starrer directed by debutante Avnish Barjatya is pegged as the new age romance that will pull many heartstrings. While we witness that, its time for all of us to enjoy the next song from the film, the festive song of the year Agg Lagdi.

While Dono’s melodious title track was quite well received, this shaadi number will totally make you want to groove. The song will be launched amidst all the fanfare at a fun event in Pune, and the energy expected from the song and event is just next level. Having said that Rajveer and Paloma will give the audience the festive number of the year.

Rajshri Productions is in its 76th year of establishment and Dono is Rajshri’s celebration film! The oldest production house in the country, forwards its legacy as the family’s fourth generation takes the baton for a long run. Rajshri has been a production house of debutants, launching fresh talent in all streams of film with pride. For its 59th film Production, titled Dono, Rajshri is in association with Jio Studios. Directed By – Avnish S. Barjatya and produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya, and Ajit Kumar Barjatya. Creative Production is led by Sooraj R. Barjatya. Dono will be in a theatre near you on 5th October.