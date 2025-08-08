Raksha: Ek Pehchaan – Daisy Shah celebrates Raksha Bandhan of dreams and dignity with Nidarshana Gowani

In a moving tribute to courage and inclusion, Raksha: Ek Pehchaan, presented by Kamla Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust and powered by Multiverse Entertainment, unfolded as a soulful celebration of ambition, emotion, and human spirit, envisioned by Mrs. Nidarshana Gowani.

The event welcomed six dignitaries, including specially-abled achievers and cancer warriors, and began with a heartfelt panel discussion that walked the audience through their journeys full of grit, grace, and inspiration. At its core, the event redefined Raksha Bandhan as a promise to safeguard not just people, but their dreams, especially for those whose stories often remain in the shadows.

Mrs. Nidarshana Gowani, the driving force behind the event, shared, “Raksha is not just about relationships, but about protecting ambition, celebrating identity, and empowering the unheard.”

Actress Daisy Shah, visibly moved by the children and performances, shared, “We all face problems in life, but seeing these children, so full of joy and strength, reminds us that there’s perfection in imperfection. It’s deeply inspiring.”

Also present were Ayush and Akaisha, stars of the film Andaaz 2, who described the event as a deeply special moment. “With our film releasing tomorrow, being surrounded by such pure energy and joyful spirits was overwhelming. It changed our mindset; this was a blessing,” they said.

One of the highlights was the performance by the Joyful Choir, a collaboration between Shankar Mahadevan Academy, Jai Vakeel Foundation, and Believe India Foundation. Their rendition of One World, a soulful anthem of unity and inclusion, left the audience teary-eyed. The evening also featured four beautiful performances by children in music and dance, each celebrating individuality and emotional strength.

Raksha: Ek Pehchaan was more than a celebration. It was a reminder that everyone deserves dignity, every dream deserves protection, and inclusion must be more than a word it must be lived.