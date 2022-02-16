Raktanchal 2 producer Chandni Soni feels grateful on receiving a great response for the show

Producer Chandni Soni who has produced series like MX Player’s Raktanchal, Tandoor which stars Rashmi Desai and Tanuj Virwani is currently garnering accolades for recently released MX Player’s show Raktanchal season 2 bankrolled by her. It features Nikitin Dheer, Kranti Prakash, Mahie Gill, Ashish Vidyarthi, Karan Patel and Soundarya Sharma.

Sharing about the response the show is receiving she says,”Overwhelming and motivating. All the love and appreciation inspires me to do more such projects and entertain the audience. It feels great to see such amazing responses and reviews. I’m very much charged up to work more harder in giving best content to audiences.”

Talking about what prompted her to produce the show she says says,”For me the story line is of utmost importance. When I went through the script I knew somewhere that this could be a hit one. It is such a gripping subject and thrilling drama!”

On praising the star casts of the show she tells,”Undoubtedly, they have done complete justice to the show! Raktanchal is where because of everyone’s collective efforts. The actors have done a fantastic job in giving the characters and our thoughts a life on screen.”

Lastly, she talks about the challenges of being a female producer. She says,”Managing home and work can be a task. But balancing has to be there, I feel good that I’m able to work and walk on my dream. I don’t like mixing personal and professional lives. Working hard during work hours and enjoying with loved ones when home. Taking proper rest and vacation is a must!”