Rakul Preet Singh having fun on the sets of De De Pyar De 2 with homemade food

Rakul Preet Singh is indeed one of the prettiest actresses in Bollywood who has always won hearts. While the actress has a distinct presence on screen, she carries the same charm off screen as well. The audience has always adored her in films and is now eagerly waiting for her comeback with De De Pyaar De 2. Interestingly, the actress is currently shooting for the much-anticipated sequel to her 2019 release, De De Pyaar De and is having fun on the sets with ghar ka khana.

Rakul took to her social media and shared a video from her vanity van on the sets of De De Pyaar De 2. In the video, the actress was seen showing the delicious lunch she had on her table. She then panned the camera to her crew members, who brought this amazing ghar ka khana from their homes.

Moreover, She also has an untitled comedy film with Neena Gupta and yet another untitled with Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in her interesting lineup of films ahead.