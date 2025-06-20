Rakul Preet Singh reveals she does ‘WhatsApp Cooking’ for Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh recently, in an interaction, revealed what her husband Jackky Bhagnani, enjoys eating from the dishes she curates.

While admitting she can’t cook herself, she said, “Jackky and I have very similar likes and dislikes. I do WhatsApp cooking with the chef. I tell him what to add first, when to add garlic, when to add ginger, all over the phone. I know how it’s cooked because I guide the process, but I can’t cook. Toh meri di gayi recipe use pasand aati hai, jo mein Instagram se le kar kar ke deti hoon. Every day, I try to make something interesting at our micro level.”

Rakul also shared an easy fitness mantra for corporate employees on The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra, produced by Gautam Thakker Films. Knowing how tough it can be to stay active during long hours at a desk, she suggested simple chair yoga hacks that anyone can try while sitting at work, small steps to feel better, even on the busiest days.