Ram Charan chosen to represent Indian Film Industry at G20 Summit

Ram Charan, the internationally acclaimed actor, has once again brought pride to India in the remarkable year of 2023. Alongside his extraordinary performance in the film RRR, which garnered immense global acclaim, he has forged deeper connections with his extensive fan base worldwide.

Ram Charan has been selected as the esteemed representative of the Indian Film Industry, attending the G20 Summit in Srinagar. In this prestigious role, he showcased his personal experiences and highlighted India’s potential to become one of the world’s leading filming destinations.

During his session, the global star emphasized India’s captivating cultural diversity, picturesque locations, cost-effectiveness, and availability of state-of-the-art technology, making it an ideal location for film production. The focus of his dialogue was centred around film tourism, encouraging active participation from G20 member countries.

Speaking of Film Tourism Ram Charan said, “”I am truly grateful for the opportunity to showcase the richness of our rooted culture and mysticism through my films. Indian Cinema possesses a unique beauty in its ability to impart valuable life lessons through highly relatable content.”