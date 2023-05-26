Ram Charan encourages new talent with V Mega Pictures

Ram Charan joins hands with his friend Vikram Reddy of UV Creations, to announce ‘V Mega Pictures’, a production house established with the intention of encouraging new and young talent.

With this development, the production house will cater to Pan-Indian audiences, while giving emerging talent a platform to shine.

The dynamic and innovative production company is ready to captivate audiences with exceptional storytelling and groundbreaking entertainment. Led by a visionary team with an unparalleled passion for the art of filmmaking, V Mega Pictures is committed to providing a platform for underrepresented voices in the industry.

Says Ram Charan, “We at V Mega Pictures are dedicated to fostering an inclusive and collaborative environment that embraces diversity and welcomes fresh perspectives. By championing creativity and pushing boundaries, we aim to create a lasting impact on the entertainment industry and pave the way for new and emerging talent.”

Adds Vikram of UV Creations, “We are delighted to embark on this exciting journey. By collaborating with talented artists, writers, directors, and technicians, V Mega Pictures aims to push the boundaries of storytelling and bring fresh perspectives to the screen.”