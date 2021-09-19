Ram Charan turns showman for Disney+ Hotstar

Telugu star Ram Charan is now the brand ambassador for Disney+ Hotstar. An ad film has been released where Ram Charan can be seen as an excited showman singing about the feast of options available on the channel.

Clad in velvety blazer, golden vest and ivory pants, Ram Charan whips up magic even with his looks. In a magician’s cap, Ram Charan can be seen showing his impeccable dance and acting skills. Not to miss his quirky sunglasses and dreamy beard that steals the show.

Ram Charan took his social media too to post the ad video and talk about it. In his caption, he said, “Vinodame ikkada mana sontham! Blockbuster Movies, Telugu Hotstar Specials, Sports and so much more! Swagatam palukutondi #ManaVinodaVishwam @DisneyPlusHS”