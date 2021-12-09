Ram Charan’s different avatars in the trailer of RRR along with his fierce persona and outstanding action sequences leaves audiences in awe

If there is one common fever among people across the country, then it is undoubtedly the RRR fever. The most anticipated film of recent times is setting unimaginable standards with each passing announcements, posters, teasers and trailer. Well, it is not called magnum opus for nothing.

RRR trailer is out today and one cannot contain their excitement to watch Mega Power Star Ram Charan on a 70mm screen as Alluri Sita Rama Raju and feel every tingling moment of goosebumps. The most noticeable facet among several mind boggling aspects of Ram Charan in this film is his body and emoting prowess. Chiseled to perfection, Ram Charan has trained with utmost determination and diligence to suit the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju, a freedom fighter who every Indian remembers and celebrates.

Let alone working on the body, Ram Charan has also effortlessly nailed the body language of a police officer in the British Era. His form in the boxing scene has received tremendous response by netizens who are ardent fans of the activity.

RRR, which is all set to release on January 7 is going to unravel several facets and talents of Ram Charan. Alluri SItarama Raju will now remain in all our hearts as Ram Charan.