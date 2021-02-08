Ram Kapoor makes a funny video of co-star Shefali Shah on the sets of Vipul Shah’s series Human

For those who follow the versatile actress Shefali Shah on the social media would certainly relate to the fact that an actor’s life is not easy. While actors are more prone to hectic and back-to-back shoots, the long and never-ending work hours sometimes takes a toll on their health, with the actors taking power-nap on the sets during breaks. Something similar happened with Shefali Shah recently on the sets of producer-director Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s highly-anticipated web show, ‘Human’.

The powerhouse performer, who started shooting for the digital show, also featuring Kirti Kulhari and Ram Kapoor, had an early morning schedule and was supposed to reach the shooting location on time. Since it was a very long and hectic day for the actress, she passed out for five minutes when the crew were setting up the lighting and doing the final touch up. Little did Shefali know that her co-star Ram did the honour of recording a small video of her taking snooze on the sets. It was a funny moment and everyone had good laugh about it.

Not many know that Ram and Shefali share great camaraderie as friends and co-stars and have known each other for over almost two decades. They have done three films together in the past including Mira Nair’s ‘Monsoon Wedding’, Nagesh Kukunoor’s ‘Lakshmi’ and Mira Nair’s short film, ‘God Room’.

‘Human’ is an emotional drama about the underbelly of the human drug testing and the world of medical scam. The web series which went on floors in January this year, will be co-directed by Vipul Shah and Mozez Singh.