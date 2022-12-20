Ramanand Sagar’s grand daughter-in-law Vaishali Sagar sets a new record

Vaishali Sagar, Grand Daughter-in-Law of late Ramanand Sagar and Daughter-in-Law of fashion Designer Nisha Sagar recently conducted a Visharad exam in Indian Folk Dance in Mumbai. Sixty students from different countries and cities like USA, UK, Belgium, Dubai, Gurgaon, Chennai, Banglore and Surat participated. Vaishali had trained them through online classes during the lockdown. Now they all had come to Mumbai to train in person and give Visharad exam.

Talking about this Visharad Exam, Vaishali Sagar said, “When covid was hit we started this Folk Diploma Course online, which was sold out in just 12 minutes all over the world. We had a 6-month course online but for the past 10 days our participants from all countries were practising in Mumbai for their Visharad Exam.”

She adds, “For the Exam, we selected various dances like Teratali and Kalbelia dance forms of Rajasthan and Cheraw (Bamboo Dance) of Mizoram. These all-dance forms are very challenging”.

Being from reputed family of Sagars itself is a very big responsibility for Vaishali Sagar and elaborating on it she said, “Belonging to so cultural family is a privilege and my fortune that I am taking forward to our Indian culture and representing it as Ramanand Sagar’s Grand Daughter-in-Law. Considering today’s dancing trends, I feel it’s necessary that we should go back to our roots and learn how we supposed to live, what is our culture is, how beautiful our country is and how many different styles are there to be learned and promoted. “

On the 8th of January 2023, the Folk Dance Diploma group will be performing at NCPA and Vaishali will be also going to Italy on the 3rd of March 2023 with 14 to18 year girls to represent India in the International Dance Festival.

Vaishali is a very accomplished dance teacher for folk and Bollywood style and has received many international awards for her performance world over. She has also represented India in various International folk-dance festivals based in Italy, Austria, Turkey, Greece, Germany, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, South Korea, Poland, and Belgium to name a few.

Vaishali Sagar has done her masters in Indian Folk Dance and represents our country at the FIDAF (federation of international dance festival) based in South Korea. An accomplished self-made woman, who had won the jury award at the ‘BIGGEST AND THE BEST’ folk-dance competition in the WORLD, Buyukcekmece, Turkey in 2019, besides many more.