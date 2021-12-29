Ramiz King- Things we bet you didn’t know about the Love School fame star

Love School 4 fame, Ramiz King has always made it to the headlines owing to his bold views about current topics, and the Indian reality show sector. Ramiz has never shied away from expressing his opinions which has overtime made him people’s favorite. But here’s a few interesting facts that we bet you didn’t know about the social media personality. Read on to know more.

Although Ramiz King’s birthplace is Kabul, Afghanistan, the actor has Indian roots. His great grandmother was Indian and his grandfather at the time was head over heels in love with her and that introduced the Indian culture into Ramiz’s Afghan family.

Another interesting fact is that Ramiz was only four years old when he migrated to Australia with his family, and stayed there ever since.

While Ramiz isn’t starring in a reality show, he has a job just like many of us do! He is a content creator for weddings and businesses in Australia. He studied VFX and film and is now studying his bachelor’s in journalism.

There are talks that the reality show star may be roped in for the next season of Bigg Boss. We certainly hope to see him in India’s biggest reality show.