Rana Daggubati to launch NAS the ultimate house of luxury fragrances

Vimall Chander, Nehaa V Chander and Suhasini Rahul launched NAS, a luxury perfume brand. Perfume enthusiasts can now pre-order and purchase NAS’ exclusive range of perfumes on the online store. While the company is headquartered out of Hyderabad, NAS perfumes are manufactured in Dubai. Introducing ten limited edition fragrances for men and women, NAS also roped in Rana Daggubati for the launch of its flagship perfumes, ‘Raw and Bold’ and ‘Intense’.

The rich ingredients that make NAS perfumes are imported from France and the United Arab Emirates and carefully handcrafted in Hyderabad. The premium perfume brand offers its customers the highest concentration of perfumes available in the market which is Parfums and Extrait de Parfum. NAS stands for its value of quality over quantity, producing a limited stock of their range and making its products rare and exclusive. The company will regularly introduce a limited collection of five élite fragrances for men and women respectively. As a way of giving back to society, NAS will also be supporting the cause of girl child education through their endeavour.

Excited about the launch, Vimall Chander, Founder – NAS, Nehaa V Chander, Co-Founder – NAS, and Suhasini Rahul, Business Partner – NAS, said, “Opportunities don’t happen – you create them. If you are not willing to risk the usual, you will have to settle for the ordinary. Rana Daggubati is remembered for making a difference through the opportunities that he has created and it was the perfect fit to have him launch our signature scents Raw and Bold as well as Intense. We are grateful to have him on board for NAS.”

Speaking about NAS’ signature scent ‘Raw and Bold’, Rana Daggubati said, “I am thrilled for Nehaa and Suhasini on their new venture, NAS, and I’m sure that they will continue to achieve greater heights. I am elated to launch Raw and Bold and Intense; Raw and Bold is a perfume that is my signature scent in every way. The opening citrus notes mix with the base woody notes to evoke a sense of raw yet refined masculinity.”