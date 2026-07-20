Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi praise Rishab Rikhiram Sharma as he joins Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman for Ramayan

n a landmark collaboration, Sharma will be working alongside Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer and music maestro A.R. Rahman in shaping the film’s expansive musical landscape. This will be his first major scoring credit in Hindi cinema.

The much-awaited trailer for two-part mythological magnum opus was unveiled last night at a star-studded event at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, and one of the evening’s standout moments came courtesy of sitar titan, who performed live ahead of the big reveal. He took to the stage with his signature custom-engineered electronic sitar, SITARA, performing the famous bhajan Rama Rama alongside his original compositions Tilak Kamod, Chanakya, Kautilya and Tandavam.

As part of the association, Sharma has contributed to the film’s trailer title track and key musical passages throughout the film. His work blends the timeless essence of Indian classical music with a contemporary approach, creating an emotionally immersive experience for audiences.

Ahead of the trailer’s unveiling, Sharma posted a photograph on Instagram with the film’s key creative forces viz. director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra and lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, who play Lord Ram and Ravana respectively. He posed with a limited-edition watch featuring Ram Janmabhoomi imagery, reportedly valued at over INR 35 lacs.

Over the past few years, Sharma has emerged as one of India’s most exciting contemporary classical musicians. As the youngest and last disciple of the legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar, he has captivated audiences worldwide through his pioneering Sitar for Mental Health movement, using music as a medium for mindfulness, healing and emotional well-being. His sold-out performances across India and international markets have introduced a new generation to the transformative power of the sitar.

His contribution to Ramayan marks another defining chapter in that journey, bringing the sitar to the forefront of one of Indian cinema’s most ambitious productions.

At the trailer launch Ramayan producer Namit Malhotra stated, “We’re delighted to welcome Rishab Rikhiram Sharma to the musical journey of Ramayan. Alongside Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, he will be contributing his unique artistry to the film’s score. His distinctive musical voice brings a fresh perspective to this epic and we’re excited to have him on board.”

Ramayan stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lord Lakshman. Ramayan: Part One is slated for a theatrical release during Diwali 2026, with Part Two expected to release during Diwali 2027.