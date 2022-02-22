Randeep Hooda reunites with Netflix for Global web series CAT

After the super success of Extraction across the globe, Randeep Hooda is all set for another outing with Netflix. Randeep is all set to play the lead role in a Netflix Global original that has been named CAT. Reaching to the global audience, CAT revolves around an innocent man, thrown into a deep, drug trafficking conspiracy between gang lords, cops and political powers. It is power packed crime thriller set against the backdrop of the Punjab hinterlands.

In the first look of CAT with a backdrop of guns and drugs, Randeep Hooda looks fierce with a gash right across his face. Complete with a beard and turban, it looks like Hooda has once again done a deep dive to portray the nuances of the character. The show has been produced by Balwinder Singh Janjua and Panchali Chakraverty.

Speaking about his second association with Netflix and the show ‘CAT’, Randeep Hooda said, “Working with Netflix is always a pleasure. I had a tremendous time during ‘Extraction’ and the love it got me from around the world was phenomenal. ‘CAT’ again has all the elements to appeal to a global audience. It has given me an opportunity to explore new facets as an actor in a simple but intriguing script. Can’t wait to see the audience reaction to the series.”

An actor par excellence, Randeep has always picked roles that were challenging. Over the period of time, he has delivered applause-worthy performances in movies such as Highway, Sarabjit, Sultan, Sahib, Biwi and Gangster, Main Aur Charles and Rangrasiya to name a few. He was recently a part of Netflix’s Extraction, in which he played a major role and shared screen space with Hollywood Superstar Chris Hemsworth. The action thriller not only got rave reviews but was loved by people across the globe. Randeep’s performance in Extraction too was much lauded by the audience and infact there are many stories doing rounds that Russo Brothers may announce an Extraction spinoff based on Saju, character played by Randeep.

People are expecting the repeat of the past performance with CAT. Produced by Movie Tunnel Productions in association with Jelly Bean Entertainment, CAT is directed by showrunner Balwinder Singh Janjua and co-directed by Rupinder Chahal and Anutej Singh.

Apart from CAT, Randeep has several interesting projects lined up for 2022. He will also be seen in an upcoming web series Inspector Avinash and Sony Pictures ‘Tera Kya Hoga Lovely’ alongside Ileana D’cruz.