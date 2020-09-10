Ranga Rangeli: Amazon Prime Video releases peppy track from the Telugu thriller V

In addition to the gripping storyline and power-packed performances by the lead pair, the soundtrack of the Nani and Sudheer Babu’s Telugu starrer V seems to be making all the right noises. Adding to the recently released tracks, Amazon Prime Video today released a peppy number titled ‘Ranga Rangeli’.

This chilled-out track, sung by Yazin Nizar and Nikhita Gandhi, is set on the beautiful beaches of Thailand where Nani is all set for his last mission. With its catchy lyrics and sizzling vibes, the Ranga Rangeli song shot against the backdrop of a chase sequence between Nani and Sudheer Babu, will surely pave its way to the most-heard tracks of 2020.

V delves into the life of a cop who falls in love with a crime writer. When everything is going great, his life turns upside down when a killer puts across a challenge to him with a puzzle to solve.

Directed and written by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, the film stars ‘Natural Star’ Nani and Sudheer Babu in the lead, along with Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari essaying pivotal roles. The much-awaited Telugu action thriller marks Superstar Nani’s 25th film in the industry as well as his first as a villain. Prime members in India and in 200 countries and territories can stream the first star-studded Telugu film V on the streaming service.