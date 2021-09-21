Rani Mukerji wraps the Estonia schedule of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Rani Mukerji has completed the first schedule of her next – Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. After shooting for a month, the makers took to their social media to announce the wrap of the Estonia schedule.

Keeping in mind safety protocols, Mukerji and the entire crew shot in a bio bubble with all necessary precautions. The film revolves around a journey of a mother’s battle against an entire country. The final schedule of the film is expected to begin in India soon.

Directed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios