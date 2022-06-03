Ranjha Vikram Singh’s next film Ziddi Jatt to be now called Jatt Mafia

Ranjha Vikram Singh dons multiple hats of being the actor and the producer in the upcoming film Ziddi Jatt whose title is now changed to ‘Jatt Mafia’. Produced by Running Horses Films and Orient Studios, film is rumoured to be a multilingual one.The movie is directed by Simranjit Singh Hundal and will feature Sinnga, Ranjha,Sara Gurpal, Sweetaj Braj and Pradeep Rawat as lead characters and main cast.

Ranjha has even gone to the extent of learning the martial arts from Brazil called, ‘Capoeira’ for his role. It involves a lot of arm and leg movement with a stable head and needs immense upper and lower body strength and it involves a lot of strength from its practitioner. ‘Jatt Mafia’ is scheduled to be released by Sep, 2022.

Ranjha Vikram Singh says about his upcoming blockbuster, “Jatt Mafia is the first movie to be made on the illegal Sand mafia of Punjab, a big issue in that state. We used to call it ‘Ziddi Jatt’ at first but now feel that the new name suits it better. Its a commercial entertainment movie and stars many talented people and technical teams from the south industry as well the DOP & Action Director from the Andhra Film Industry. This movie revolves around the problem of illegal sand Mafia. The audience can expect a lot of action in the movie.”