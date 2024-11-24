Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar seek blessings at the Golden Temple ahead of next schedule of their film

Powerhouse Ranveer Singh and acclaimed filmmaker Aditya Dhar visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings before commencing the next schedule of their highly anticipated film in the city. The visit to the holy temple is a heartfelt gesture from the duo, who paid homage to the sanctity of the city and its rich heritage. For generations, Amritsar has been a beacon of spiritual strength for people and the actor-director duo wanted to visit the Temple before starting the next schedule of the film. The team shot for an elaborate schedule in Bangkok earlier and this will be their second schedule.

The actor has also posted a picture of his visit with a caption that reads:

जाको राखे साइयाँ, मार सके न कोय ⚔️

This upcoming project brings together two powerhouses in Indian cinema—Aditya Dhar, whose debut URI: The Surgical Strike became a record-breaking phenomenon, and Ranveer Singh, celebrated as one of the most versatile actors of his generation who is basking in the love from the audience for his portrayal of Simmba in recently released ‘Singham Again’. Following the super-hit success of his last feature film ‘Rocky aur Rani ki prem kahani’, the chameleonic and charismatic Singh is ready to deliver another career-defining performance under Dhar’s meticulous direction.

The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande from Jio Studios along with Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under their banner B62 Studios. This follows their recent super hit collaboration “Article 370”. The movie features a star-studded cast, including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. With such a powerhouse ensemble and Dhar’s exceptional storytelling, this project is set to be one of the anticipated theatrical releases in recent years.