Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone come together for Current Laga Re from Cirkus

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have set the screens ablaze with their electrifying chemistry in the first song from the upcoming mad comedy Cirkus.

‘Current Laga Re’ is a lively and energetic dance number that is supercharged by Ranveer’s massy steps and Deepika’s gorgeous moves. The couple are a hoot as they strike sparks off each other and add a surge of ‘current’ to the big screen.

Acing the thumping beats and catchy lyrics, ‘Electric Man’ Ranveer looks lithe and handsome in black as he joins a gorgeous Deepika in a stunning pink-and-green outfit. Their energy is simply off the charts and will remind viewers of their iconic songs from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and other films.

Destined to become Song Of The Year, ‘Current Laga Re’ is now out.

The trailer of Cirkus was recently released and is being loved by all. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film stars Superstar Ranveer Singh in a double role for the first time. It is set to release on 23rd December, 2022.

Apart from Cirkus, Ranveer Singh has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt and other exciting unannounced projects.