“Ranveer Singh as Lord Shiva would be unreal, he will definitely do justice to this” – Ranveer Singh playing Lord Shiva breaks the internet with excitement

As per recent reports, Ranveer Singh is set to play Lord Shiva in a trilogy, and the internet is already buzzing with excitement. The moment the reports surfaced online, fans and netizens took to X to express why they believe there could not have been a better choice for the role.

Interestingly, the excitement comes strongly after Ranveer’s impactful portrayal in Dhurandhar, where an anecdote about the actor being a devoted Shiva bhakt also grabbed attention. Reports around the film revealed how Ranveer would chant “om” before giving his shots, something that deeply resonated with fans and added to the spiritual intensity people now associate with him.

Many users online shared how Ranveer’s screen presence, intensity, and spiritual aura make him the perfect fit to portray Lord Shiva on screen.

One user wrote, “After watching #Dhurandhar and seeing his devotion towards Shiva, I genuinely can’t imagine anyone better than #Ranveer for this role 🕉️”

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Another shared, “Ranveer Singh has that intensity in his eyes, the aura, the body language… after Dhurandhar, he truly feels made for portraying Lord Shiva.”

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A netizen posted, “What a time this would be for cinema lovers if it actually happens! Ever since Dhurandhar, I genuinely feel Ranveer Singh has the aura, power, and spiritual intensity needed to portray Lord Shiva on screen ✨”

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Another tweet read, “If Ranveer Singh ever plays Lord Shiva, it could genuinely become one of the most powerful castings we’ve seen in Indian cinema. The energy, the intensity, the devotion… it all just fits perfectly!”

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One excited netizen wrote, “Can’t stop imagining Ranveer Singh as Lord Shiva after these discussions online. There’s something about his presence and spiritual connection that makes this feel so believable and exciting already!”

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Another user shared, “Imagine if this actually happens… Ranveer Singh as Lord Shiva would be unreal 🔱 he will definitely do justice to this. Cant wait!”

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While another tweet read, “Honestly, if anyone can bring the stillness, power, and divinity of Lord Shiva to screen, it’s Ranveer Singh for sure!”

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While there has been no official confirmation yet, the reports have already sparked massive excitement among fans, with many believing that Ranveer Singh could bring a rare mix of intensity, devotion, and larger-than-life screen presence to the iconic role.