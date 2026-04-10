Ranveer Singh becomes the first actor to achieve ₹1000 crore net club in Hindi language with Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Ranveer Singh has officially entered an unprecedented league, cementing his dominance as the Emperor of the Box Office as Dhurandhar: The Revenge becomes the first Indian film ever to cross a staggering ₹1000 crore Net in its Hindi version alone. With this historic feat, he not only sets a new benchmark for Indian cinema but also becomes the first Indian actor ever to achieve this milestone purely in Hindi.

More significantly, Ranveer Singh has now founded the ₹1000 crore club in Hindi cinema, carving his name in history—much like Aamir Khan did when he pioneered the ₹100 crore club with Ghajini. This milestone marks a generational shift in box office scale and establishes Ranveer as the leader of a new cinematic era.

At the heart of this record-breaking success lies Ranveer’s towering performance in the dual roles of Hamza and Jaskirat—characters that have struck a deep chord with audiences nationwide. His portrayal is being hailed as the finest in Indian cinema, with many calling it a National Award–worthy and even Oscar-worthy performance—an honour widely considered deserving given the depth, intensity, and transformation he brings to the screen.

Industry experts and audiences alike agree that this achievement goes far beyond numbers—it is a defining momentous occasion. While many other actors will eventually reach or even surpass this milestone sooner or later, history will always remember the first. Much like Neil Armstrong’s iconic step on the Moon remains immortal, Ranveer Singh’s ₹1000 crore breakthrough in Hindi cinema will stand as a landmark moment for generations to come.

With Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Ranveer Singh hasn’t just delivered a blockbuster—he has redefined the scale of success in Bollywood. From commanding the box office to delivering a masterclass performance, he now stands tall as the undisputed founder and Emperor of Indian cinema’s ₹1000 crore era.