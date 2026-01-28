Ranveer Singh becomes the only Bollywood star In 1000 crores India club

Ranveer Singh has rewritten Hindi cinema’s box-office history with Dhurandhar, becoming the first Bollywood actor to headline a film that has crossed the monumental ₹1000 crore mark in India, After Being The Only Star Of His Generation To Enter 1000 Crores Worldwide Club. With this historic feat, Ranveer now joins an elite league of Indian cinema juggernauts that includes Baahubali, KGF, and Pushpa—films that didn’t just succeed, but reshaped the scale of theatrical business.

The numbers underline the magnitude of the achievement. Dhurandhar recorded an India Net collection of approximately ₹891 crore, translating to an India Gross of around ₹1052 crore. The film’s impact wasn’t limited to domestic shores either, as it added an impressive ₹298 crore from overseas markets, taking the worldwide collection to a staggering ₹1350 crore. These figures firmly position Dhurandhar not just as a blockbuster, but as a full-fledged phenomenon.

In an industry where peaks are often temporary, Ranveer delivered a moment that feels era-defining. As Hamza, he ignited what fans and trade now call “Hamza Fever”—a cultural wave that turned the character into a mass icon and pushed the film to unprecedented heights. The character wasn’t merely watched; it was embraced, discussed, and celebrated across demographics.

Critically and commercially, Dhurandhar marked a turning point. Ranveer’s performance blended raw intensity with larger-than-life appeal, proving his rare ability to command the screen while carrying a film on sheer presence. By the end of Part 1, he wasn’t competing within the system—he had stepped into a space of his own, delivering benchmarks that instantly entered the record books.

Now, attention naturally shifts to Dhurandhar 2, and the stakes are even higher. While the first part established impact and scale, the sequel is expected to deepen the narrative by exploring Hamza’s backstory as Jaskirat. This shift promises more emotional complexity, giving audiences insight into the man behind the force they followed so passionately. If Part 1 was about spectacle and dominance, Part 2 is shaping up to be about legacy and expansion.

The larger question is no longer about rivalry or comparisons. If Dhurandhar 2 even comes close to replicating the success of Part 1, Ranveer Singh will move into truly undisputed territory. Few actors achieve one historic run; fewer still are able to sustain it at this level. With Dhurandhar, Ranveer has already delivered the glimpse. With what lies ahead, he may well seal his place at the very pinnacle of Indian cinema—unmatched, unquestioned, and firmly etched into history.