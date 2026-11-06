Ranveer Singh continues to hold the highest opening day record of 2026 with Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Every year, a major film arrives at the box office and sets a benchmark that subsequent releases are measured against. In 2026, that benchmark has been set by Ranveer Singh with Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Despite several big-budget films and releases featuring some of the biggest names in the industry hitting theatres this year, none have managed to surpass the opening-day numbers of Ranveer’s blockbuster.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge opened to a phenomenal response, collecting ₹102.55 crore net in India, including ₹99.10 crore net from its Hindi version. The film recorded an India gross of ₹123 crore, while its worldwide opening stood at an impressive ₹226.60 crore, including ₹52 crore from overseas markets. With Day 0 previews, its combined India gross reached ₹174.60 crore.

What makes these numbers even more remarkable is that Dhurandhar: The Revenge achieved this feat without a release in the Gulf markets and despite being an A-rated film. Made on a relatively modest budget compared to several big-ticket releases, the film went on to deliver a massive opening, further highlighting its extraordinary audience pull and Ranveer Singh’s box-office strength.

As the year progresses and more highly anticipated films arrive in cinemas, Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to hold the top position for the biggest opening of the year. Several major releases, backed by large budgets and popular stars, have entered the box office race, but Ranveer Singh’s opening-day record remains untouched so far. This has made the film a key benchmark against which new releases are being measured.

Beyond the box-office numbers, Ranveer’s performance has been one of the biggest talking points surrounding the film. His portrayal of Hamza Ali Mazari and Jaskirat Singh Rangi has received widespread appreciation, with audiences and critics celebrating his range, intensity and transformation. The two characters have become some of the most iconic screen portrayals in recent times, with many hailing his performance as one of the generation’s best and describing him as a GOAT-level performer.

With an extraordinary opening, a strong worldwide debut and a performance that has sparked conversations across the industry, Ranveer Singh has made Dhurandhar: The Revenge the film that is difficult to beat at the box office in 2026 and beyond. While the year still has a few big releases ahead, his opening-day benchmark continues to stand tall.