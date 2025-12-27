Ranveer Singh has officially entered the elite ₹1000-crore club with Dhurandhar

Ranveer Singh has officially entered the elite ₹1000-crore club, cementing his position as the only true superstar of his generation to stand at the very top. In an era where stardom is often fragmented across formats, languages and digital hype, Ranveer’s achievement marks a decisive moment—one driven purely by box-office might, audience love, and performance-led cinema with a single language release.

With Dhurandhar, Ranveer has delivered a historic success that rewrites modern benchmarks. What makes this feat extraordinary is that it has come from a single-language Hindi release, a rarity in today’s pan-India dominated box-office landscape. The film didn’t rely on dubbed versions or multi-lingual rollouts—it relied on Ranveer Singh, the actor and the mass phenomenon.

Not just a great performer, Ranveer has once again proven that he is a full-fledged mass superstar, commanding theatres across metros, Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres alike. His portrayal of Hamza has struck a deep chord with audiences, earning unanimous praise and repeat viewership. The love pouring in for his performance has translated into sustained footfalls, something even established franchises struggle to achieve.

Trade figures underline the scale of this achievement. His film Dhurandhar has continued its unstoppable run into Week 3, emerging as the highest Week 3 grosser, surpassing even Pushpa, a benchmark-setter in recent box-office history. This kind of longevity places Ranveer in an exclusive league—one previously occupied only by Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.

Way ahead of his contemporaries, Ranveer Singh has not only broken records but redefined what solo stardom looks like in contemporary Hindi cinema. With Dhurandhar, he hasn’t just delivered a blockbuster—he has delivered history.