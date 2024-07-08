Ranveer Singh “heading into ‘Act Two’ with heart full of gratitude” on the love he received on birthday

Ranveer Singh recently took to his instagram to share a series of images of the attire he chose to don as he attended Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant’s sangeet. And, oh boy – Ranveer chose to bring an all new dashingly jaw-dropping look to us with a very sweet message on his story.

He was seen wearing a custom Gaurav Gupta suit – studded with silver sequences. This look of the superstar, is a never seen before look & seems to truly mesmerise the actor’s fan following. With long hair tied in a pony, and stylish glasses, and the heaviest beard – Ranveer’s this look is a true heart winner!

Shortly after he posted these images, Singh took to his instagram to share a heartfelt note – thanking all his well-wishers who wished him on his special day and had a sweet thing to share, as he is all set to step into ‘Act Two’, professionally and personally.

He captioned the story,
“Thank you all for your birthday messages. 😇🙏🏽❤️
I’ll be replying to you all personally.
Life begins anew this year.
I am heading into ‘Act Two’ with a heart full of gratitude.
Best wishes and all my love,
Ranveer”

