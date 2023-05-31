Ranveer Singh signs on with international talent agency WME

Ranveer Singh has signed with WME, one of the world’s leading talent agencies. The actor is now a part of WME, which also represents actors such as Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne The Rock Johnson.

Ranveer Singh made his film career debut in Hindi cinema back in 2010 with romantic comedy “Band Baaja Baaraat” and became an overnight sensation. His character, Bittoo from his debut film is still fresh in the minds of the audiences, and still adored by millions. Following his launch, he delivered some phenomenal performances and his illustrious body of work; namely ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, ‘Bajirao Mastaani’, ‘Padmaavat’, ‘Goliyon ki Raasleela- Ram Leela’, ‘Gully Boy’ and ’83, in a short span of time is a proof of that.

Today, Ranveer Singh is not just one of the biggest stars in the country but he is also the best actor of his generation.

In addition to his massive success in film and television, Ranveer Singh is also the most sought-after personality in India with a brand value of $181.7mm, according to a 2023 report published by Kroll. He endorses some of the biggest and most prestigious brands across categories.

Next up the actor will soon be seen in “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani”, which marks Karan Johar’s return to the director’s chair after 7 years.

Singh continues to be represented by India’s Collective Artists Network.