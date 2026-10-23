Ranveer Singh talks about the art of transformation

Even as the year draws to a close, Ranveer Singh’s performance in Dhurandhar franchise continues to remain a part of the conversation. The actor has set a benchmark not just at the box office but also with his remarkable transformation for the films, leaving audiences and industry peers impressed with the depth and intensity he brought to his character.

Recently, Salman Khan also praised Ranveer Singh, appreciating his transformation and the way he immersed himself in the character. The appreciation further highlights the impact of Ranveer’s performance, which has continued to draw attention well beyond the film’s release.

In this context, an old quote from Ranveer Singh about his approach to acting feels particularly relevant. Speaking about how attached he gets to his characters and his constant endeavour to explore different facets of himself as an actor, Ranveer had said, “That is a constant endeavour for me because acting is a journey of self-exploration. I want to try different things and give my best across genres. When I started my journey as a craftsman I was clear that I would do everything starting from romance to comics to action to drama. And I wanted to test myself in all of these genres. For me growing up when I see other actors and actors who inspire me, they are throughout their lives in their acting career have shown a chameleon like quality. You see two pieces of work featuring the same artist and you can hardly believe it is the same person. To showcase that kind of versatility in my work is my constant endeavour. If I get into the character and don’t see a trace of myself that is the victory for me.”

The quote offers insight into the thought process behind Ranveer’s approach to his craft. His willingness to push boundaries, embrace unfamiliar territory and disappear into the characters he portrays reflects his commitment to versatility. With Dhurandhar, this philosophy has resonated strongly with audiences, reinforcing his reputation as an actor who continually challenges himself and raises the bar with every performance.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Pralay, which will mark his debut as a producer under his production banner, Maa Kasam Films. He will also headline the film as its lead actor.