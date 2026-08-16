Ranveer Singh turns producer with Pralay

Ranveer Singh is set to take on a new role with Pralay, with the film now going on floors. The announcement marks an exciting new chapter for the actor, who follows the historic success of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar – The Revenge by stepping into production.

The Dhurandhar franchise has taken Ranveer’s stardom to unprecedented heights, with Dhurandhar – The Revenge making him the founder of the ₹1,000 crore Hindi net club and further establishing him as a superstar in Indian cinema.

With Pralay, Ranveer ventures into an unexplored cinematic landscape that is new and disruptive. Widely regarded as the greatest performer of this generation, he not only headlines the film but also serves as a producer, taking on a story that demands both physical intensity and emotional conviction.

The film marks his next major motion picture release after Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar – The Revenge, which emerged as the highest-grossing film of all time. As Pralay goes on floors, Ranveer begins a new journey behind the camera while continuing to challenge himself as a performer.

The move sees Indian cinema’s biggest star expand his creative role, bringing his experience and instincts as an actor into the world of production with a film that promises to explore a fresh cinematic space.