Ranveer Singh urges fans to check out the single Sukoon by actor-singer Taaruk

Bollywood’s livewire star Ranveer Singh has a taste for good music and supports the indigenous tunes of the country through his label, IncInk. The Bajirao Mastani actor most recently took to his Instagram stories to share a happening song with music buffs. The song is titled ‘Sukoon’ presented by one of India’s leading music labels, Sony Music India. This vibrant pop song marks the debut of the multifaceted, Taaruk.

Determined to have India listen to new music and sounds, Ranveer often appreciates contemporary music over his social media handle. The Padmaavat actor couldn’t resist sharing Taaruk’s maiden song and the caption of his story read, “L’il bro vibing out.”

Composed by Taaruk, Charan and Bruno Mota from Redmojo (Portugal-based production house), sung by Taaruk and written by him and Charan, Sukoon features the singer and the digital sensation, Aisha Ahmed. The independent single is bold, sexy, fresh, relatable and depicts a futuristic VR world that witnesses a breakup between two young people. With the release of this song, Sony Music India makes good on the promise to lead the rise of independent music and back talented artists.

Sukoon is available on all streaming platforms.