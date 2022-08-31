Ranveer Singh wins his 5th Filmfare Best Actor award for 83

Ranveer Singh has undoubtedly delivered one of the most acclaimed performances in the history of Indian cinema with 83, in which he miraculously transformed to become the legendary Indian captain Kapil Dev on screen. Ranveer has swept award functions with his incredible, generation defining performance in 83 and last night, he won his 5th Filmfare Best Actor award! Ranveer has now won 4 Filmfare Best Actor trophies in the last 6 editions of this prestigious ceremony which is regarded as the ‘Oscars’ of Hindi cinema and has established himself as one of the all-time best actors in the history of Indian cinema!

Ranveer says, “﻿The past few years have been wonderful. This is the 4th Filmfare in about 6 years which is pretty awesome. I have had the privilege of working with some of the finest filmmakers in the country. I credit them with this (trophy). This achievement is only possible because they believe in me and they believe I can be part of their vision and contribute as an artiste and bring to life the story that they want to tell.”

He adds, “This was a very special part and once I am done with my responsibilities here I will call Kapil Dev sir. Just cannot wait to speak to Kapil paaji and connect with him and tell him that this is for him. Winning 5 Filmfare Best Actor awards feels quite incredible and is really humbling.”

On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.