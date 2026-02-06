Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar shoot had just one vanity: “Not luxury but necessity”

After Bollywood’s biggest blockbuster Dhurandhar released on Netflix last week, audiences began closely analysing every detail of the film—from dialogues to background elements and even the end credits. For a long time now, there has been an ongoing debate around the entourage of actors. Last year, it was reported that Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh requires three vanity vans for films. While this claim was never confirmed, the end credits of Dhurandhar on Netflix have made these reports resurface yet again in the media.

However, a verification by a leading publication reveals that the claim is based on social media assumptions, while clearing the facts of how it is important to contextualise these updates. The speculation originated when a Reddit user shared a screengrab of the film’s end credits, which listed three vans under Ranveer’s character Hamza—Hamza Van, Hamza Staff Van, and Hamza Normal Van. This led to assumptions that the actor had access to multiple vanity vans on set.

Clearing the air, a source close to the production explained to the publication that the term “van” did not refer to vanity vans at all. Instead, it referred to regular transport vehicles used during the Thailand shooting schedule of the film.

“These were Thai vans being referred to in the end credits from Dhurandhar’s Bangkok shoot, which had a long shooting schedule. One vanity and two cars (Thai vans) were deployed for the actor, staff, luggage, etc, to travel around the locations,” the source tells Hindustan Times.

The source further explained that the Bangkok leg of the shoot involved extensive outdoor sequences, multiple locations, and constant movement across the city, making substantial transport logistics unavoidable.

“Even now, with the teaser, you see two characters and a drastic transformation of Ranveer. He sometimes shed 15 kgs, gained 25 kgs within months or days and shot for 12–14 hours a day. In general, with actors, sometimes for drastic body transformations, a gym or private chef or both on sets are required for the magic to happen within production timelines,” adds the source, clarifying that the actor was not given anything ‘extra’ but just what the shoot and his work required.

It was also clarified that Dhurandhar and its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, were shot together. Initially conceived as a single film, the project was later split into two parts due to its length. According to the source, Ranveer’s demanding physical transformation and intense schedule necessitated the presence of his team on set.

With the recent release of the poster and teaser of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Ranveer Singh’s transformation has once again become the talking point. He looks smashing, sharper, darker, and more commanding than ever before. The visuals signal an even more intense evolution of Hamza, raising anticipation for the sequel.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is scheduled to hit cinemas on March 19, 2026.