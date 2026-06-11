Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge breaks OTT Records with biggest debut ever

Ranveer Singh’s unprecedented reign over Indian entertainment continues. After becoming the founder of Hindi cinema’s first-ever ₹1000 crore net club with Dhurandhar: The Revenge and earning the title of the “Emperor of the Box Office,” the superstar has now achieved another remarkable milestone by rewriting OTT history.

Following an extraordinary 81-day theatrical run, Dhurandhar: The Revenge premiered on OTT on June 4, 2026, and immediately set new benchmarks in the digital space. The spy action blockbuster registered a phenomenal 12.8 million viewers in its debut week, making it the most-viewed Indian film in its opening week on OTT.

According to Ormax data, the film emerged as the most-watched streaming title in India for the week of June 1–7, 2026. What makes this achievement even more impressive is that Dhurandhar: The Revenge has broken three major OTT records, all of which were previously held by its predecessor, Dhurandhar.

The first record sees Dhurandhar: The Revenge registering the biggest OTT debut of 2026. The second milestone is its swift entry into the annual Top 10 OTT viewership chart, a feat that usually takes films several weeks of sustained streaming performance to achieve.

Its biggest achievement, however, is becoming the highest debut-week performer among all post-theatrical Indian film releases across the last three years. In doing so, Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster has surpassed several major box office giants. Interestingly, the previous record holder was Dhurandhar itself with 7.6 million views, making this yet another instance of Ranveer Singh outperforming his own benchmark.

From delivering Hindi cinema’s first ₹1000 crore net blockbuster to now setting the biggest OTT debut record in the country, Ranveer Singh has once again demonstrated his unmatched ability to attract audiences across platforms. If the theatrical success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge established him as the Emperor of the Box Office, its record-shattering digital debut further cements his position as one of the most dominant stars of the current generation.

With 12.8 million views in just its opening week, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has not merely entered the OTT arena—it has redefined the benchmark for every film that follows.