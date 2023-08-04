Rapper Shubh brings his world tour to India with Bollyboom

Punjabi-Canadian rapper of Indian descent, Shubhneet Singh, popularly known as Shubh is gearing up for his first-ever live performance with the much anticipated multi-city ‘Still Rollin India Tour’, presented under the banner of Bollyboom and produced by Percept Live, Spacebound and Team Innovation.

The three-month long tour starting September 2023 will see the young viral artist perform across 12 cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune and Jaipur. The ‘Still Rollin India Tour’ is part of the 24-year-old trailblazing artist’s World Tour that will see him travel to the UK, UAE, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and USA.

Shubhneet Singh states, “India is home for me in more ways than one, and this is an extremely special moment for me as it’s my homecoming tour. I get to kick off my debut in the live arena domain in a country that has been instrumental in the evolution of my creativity and my growth as an artist. I can’t wait to step on that stage and interact with all my amazing desi fans.”

Joji George, CEO, Percept Live states, “The endeavor at Bollyboom has always been to provide a platform to South Asian artists from the burgeoning Indian music industry and be a torchbearer towards fostering Indian sounds and promoting desi artists. We have enjoyed a successful run over the past decade with all our tours being a sell-out while offering a befitting showcase to some of the most deserving and relevant artists of current times.”

In 2021, Shubh became an overnight internet sensation, courtesy his breakout single ‘We Rollin’ which went on to garner over 201 million views on YouTube. This was followed by the release of his singles ‘Elevated’, ‘Offshore’ and ‘Baller’ which made it to the Billboard Canadian Hot 100. Earlier this year, he released his debut 4-track album titled ‘Still Rollin’. His dominance as one of the highest streamed Indian artists continues with over 12 lakh monthly listeners on Spotify to his credit.

In the recent past, celebrities such as Virat Kohli, Ranveer Singh ETC have generously endorsed Shubh’s music over social media which is a seamless blend between western and eastern influences.

Bollyboom’, a Percept Intellectual Property, is the world’s first and biggest Bollywood Dance Music Property offering an eclectic blend of music, dance and live entertainment. Over the past decade Bollyboom has featured over 100 popular artists including Badshah, Guru Randhawa, Farhan Akhtar, Diljit Dosanjh, Yo Yo Honey Singh, B Praak, Jassie Gill, Sonu Nigam, Salim-Sulemein, Shaan, KK, Javed Ali, DJ Chetas, DJ Akhtar, DJ Aqueel, DJ Suketu, DJ Akbar Sami and Nucleya.