Rapper Srushti Tawade raps to Faltu’s theme song

Star Plus’s most awaited show ‘Faltu’ has been premiered and it is being loved and enjoyed by the audience. The show which highlights the story of a young unwanted girl who never settles for less has already impressed a number of people.

More than anything, the rap song of Faltu has certainly been the talk of the town. Recently, Srushti Tawade, who has recently risen to fame for her talent of rapping came forward to support Faltu’s storyline. She says that she thoroughly enjoys watching such stories and says “Iss jhakaas ladki ke liye ek khaas rap song!”

Taking to social media, she uploaded a video of herself vibing to Faltu’s Theme song and wrote “Iss jhakaas ladki ke liye ek khaas rap song! Aapko kaisa laga humein zaroor bataaiye.

Aur dekhna na bhoolein, #Faltu, Somvaar se Ravivar, raat ko 9 baje, sirf StarPlus par.”

The theme song of Faltu is sassy and quirky. Listeners are vibing to the song and are listening to it over and over again. This is for the first time a television show is coming up with a rap song that is being enjoyed by the listeners. This song is gripping and is very relevant to Faltu’s personality. Faltu is fun, intelligent and spicy and so is this rap song which is a synonym for her personality.

Being a flag bearer of bringing such issues to light, Star Plus’ new show Faltu promises to be an inspirational story that holds a very strong message for society about the strength of a girl child. Viewers are waiting with much anticipation to catch the show only on Star Plus! And now that the promo is out, it will be exciting to see how Faltu’s story unravels and where exactly it takes her!