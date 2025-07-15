Rasa trailer: Shishir Sharma features in intense culinary drama hitting theatres on July 25

Directed by Angith Jayaraj and Preetish Jayaraj, and written by Rutuja Patil, Rasa promises an immersive emotional and sensory experience. The film also stars Rishi Bissa, Vishishtha Chawla, and Rajiv Kumar in key roles.

In Rasa, Sharma essays the role of Anant Nair — a revered yet enigmatic culinary maestro. The trailer gives a glimpse of a world where food is more than just taste — it is a philosophy, an emotion, and a deeply personal journey.

Speaking about the film, Shishir Sharma shared, “Rasa is a film that the audience has to experience. It’s an emotion that is served in the form of food… the characters get transported to the ecstasy of enjoying something that they would not have experienced ever. It’s very difficult to explain in words why Rasa is a must-watch. You have to experience it. It’s unique in its story, the design, the writing, and the performances. It’s a very intense film that will give you food for thought long after you’ve seen it.”

Reflecting on his journey with the film, he added, “From the very first reading, Rasa completely engaged me as an actor. Working with young and energetic directors was magical. They bring such freshness to storytelling that you feel inspired to give more than 200 percent. Rasa is a film where you need to immerse yourself… and that I did!”

Sharing about how the whole idea came up, the directors said, “We both had first developed it as a short film story based on Angith’s concept years ago. When we shifted to Mumbai with Rutuja Patil (the writer), and realized that we had to make the dream happen, the three of us took that idea, and developed it into a feature film. As producers too, we had full control over our vision. Despite limited resources, we strived to create a world with character, while wearing multiple hats — from cinematography and editing, designing the sets, to handling VFX. This film is a culmination of years of dreaming, planning, and relentless hard work.”

Produced by Angith Jayaraj, Preetish Jayaraj, and Rutuja Patil under the banners Purnam Films and Indian Summer; in association with Haroon Rashid Films and Vidya Entertainment and distribution by New Age Visuals, Rasa is a labour of love that blends art, philosophy, and the power of food into a cinematic experience like no other.

The film is slated to release in theatres on July 25, 2025.