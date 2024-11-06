Rasha Thadani shines in debut film Azaad’s poster

The much-awaited debutante of the year, Rasha Thadani, is set to make her mark with the upcoming film ‘Azaad’ whose new poster featuring the charming actor has been unveiled today. The recently released teaser showcases Rasha Thadani, a young and fresh face, looking sweet and beautiful as ever. Her charming, girl-next-door appeal has already endeared her to fans.

Rasha has already captured the public’s attention and is one of the most popular new faces in the industry and is frequently spotted around the city even before her debut, is set to mesmerize audiences with her exceptional talent and captivating screen presence.

Rasha Thadani, making her debut alongside Aaman Devgan, is set to mesmerize audiences with her exceptional talent and captivating screen presence.

‘Azaad’ promises to be a captivating visual and emotional journey, exploring the profound bond between a family and their horse in Pre-Independence India. Set for release in January 2025, the film boasts a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Diana Penty, and Mohit Mallik. Directed by the acclaimed Abhishek Kapoor and co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, ‘Azaad’ is highly anticipated by fans and critics alike.