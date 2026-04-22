Rashami Desai turns entrepreneur: A fan moment inspires her brand Raaga

Actress Rashami Desai is embracing her entrepreneurial journey with the launch of her brand Raaga, and the inspiration behind it comes from a deeply personal and heartwarming moment on set.

While shooting for her recent Gujarati film, Rashami had an unforgettable interaction when a fan walked onto the set and was completely mesmerized by the saree she was wearing. The admiration quickly turned into a heartfelt request, with the fan insisting on buying the very saree Rashami had styled herself in. Touched by the love, Rashami chose to gift it instead — a gesture that stayed with her long after the shoot wrapped.

That simple incident became the seed for Raaga, a brand born out of real emotion and connection. Wanting to make her personal style accessible to everyone who admires it, Rashami decided to channel that moment into something meaningful through Raaga.

Sharing her thoughts, Rashami says, “That incident really moved me. It made me realize how much people connect with my styling. I thought, why not create something where everyone can have access to it? That’s how Raaga was born — from a real emotion, a real connection.”

Currently balancing acting, theatre, and building Raaga, Rashami has been constantly on the move. Despite her packed schedule, she expresses immense happiness and creative satisfaction as she grows Raaga into a reflection of her personality and style.

She adds, “Right now, life is all about juggling passions — acting, theatre, and my brand. I’ve been super occupied but extremely happy. I genuinely want people to try Raaga, experience it, and share their honest reviews with me. That connection with my audience means everything.”

With Raaga gaining momentum, Rashami Desai is not just expanding her career but also creating a space where her fans can truly connect with her style and vision.